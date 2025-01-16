Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BJP Releases Another List Of 9 Candidates For Delhi Polls, Shikha Rai To Contest From Greater Kailash

Published 15:34 IST, January 16th 2025

BJP Releases Another List Of 9 Candidates For Delhi Polls, Shikha Rai To Contest From Greater Kailash

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released another list of 9 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections 2025.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Representational image | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) on Thursday released another list of 9 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections 2025. Polling in Delhi will take place on February 5 and the counting of votes is scheduled for February 8. 

More to follow…

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:36 IST, January 16th 2025

BJP
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: