Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BJP's Ram Shinde Elected as Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairperson

Published 12:31 IST, December 19th 2024

BJP's Ram Shinde Elected as Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairperson

Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Ram Shinde was on Thursday elected unopposed as chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative council. The council chairperson's post was lying vacant since July 7, 2022, after NCP leader Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar’s term ended.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BJP's Ram Shinde Elected as Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairperson | Image: X

Nagpur: Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Ram Shinde was on Thursday elected unopposed as chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative council.

The council chairperson's post was lying vacant since July 7, 2022, after NCP leader Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar’s term ended.

With his election, the presiding officer's post in both houses of the state legislature is with the BJP.

Last week, BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar was elected unopposed as Speaker of the 15th Maharashtra legislative assembly during the ongoing winter session here.

Shinde became a member of the Upper House of the Maharashtra legislature on July 8, 2022. Before that, he had served as a minister in the then Devendra Fadnavis government from 2014-19.

He lost to NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar in Karjat Jamkhed assembly seat in the November 20 state assembly polls by a narrow margin. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:31 IST, December 19th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.