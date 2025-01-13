'Does Kejriwal Consider Himself Above Constitution': BJP Slams AAP Chief Over CAG Reports

New Delhi: The BJP Monday asked AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal if he considers himself above the Constitution as it attacked him over the Delhi government not tabling the CAG reports in the assembly.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the constitutional scheme requires a government to table reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), which scrutinises its revenue and expenses, but the AAP dispensation has not done it.

"Does he consider himself above the Constitution?" he posed.

Trivedi slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as he cited the Delhi High Court's observation that the Delhi government is "dragging its feet" in placing the report which is "unfortunate".

He alleged that the "anarchist character" of the AAP is pervading the constitutional system.

Hitting back, the AAP accused the BJP of "fabricating fake CAG reports in its headquarters, concocting baseless stories to mislead the public".

"The CAG reports have been sent to the Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker for tabling in the next session of the Assembly. Beyond this, we have no role," the AAP said in a statement.

Noting that there are almost a dozen reports of the CAG related to the finances of the Delhi government, Trivedi said the AAP dispensation has refused to table them in the assembly claiming that there is no need for it.

The CAG, in its reports, has been critical of some of the policies of the Delhi government, including its now-scrapped excise policy for causing Rs 2,026 crore loss to the exchequer.

In a jibe at Kejriwal, Trivedi said he used to throw "PM and super PM" barbs at the Congress-led UPA government when Manmohan Singh headed the central government and Sonia Gandhi the ruling alliance, and that he is himself now acting like a "super chief minister".

Despite the AAP heading one of the numerically strongest governments in the national capital, Kejriwal has done nothing but making excuses and complaints, he said.

The BJP spokesperson, a Rajya Sabha MP, also dismissed Chief Minister Atishi's crowdfunding to run her campaign as a gimmick. It is just a mask in the same way she is a mask as a chief minister while Kejriwal acts like super CM, he alleged.

If there is a perception of crisis of credibility in politics, the former Delhi CM is its "embodiment", Trivedi said.

To a question about Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, a Congress ally, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of a tunnel in the Union Territory, he said anyone who observes the Modi government's functioning without any biases will have appreciation for its work.

Asked about the Congress' criticism of the Modi government for rupee's fall to a new low against US dollar, he claimed that it is due to US dollar having its own issues and that the Indian currency has done well against other currencies.