NDA's Sweeping Victory In UP Bypolls Validation To CM Yogi's 'Batenge Toh Katenge' Hindu Unity Pitch

UP Bypolls 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) with alliance partner Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Uttar Pradesh registered a thumping victory, winning 7 out of the 9 seats. The bypolls were held on November 20, along with Maharashtra and Jharkhand 's second phase. The BJP won 6 seats while its ally RLD won the lone seat it contested.

The victory in UP bypolls has let the BJP to continue its strong hold in one of the most electorally important state in north India, which sends the maximum – 80 – MPs to the Parliament. After NDA 's spectacular performance in UP bypolls, pollsters and analysts believe the election results are a validation to PM Modi's leadership and CM Yogi's ‘Batenge Toh Katenge’ pitch for Hindu unity.

The bypolls were held on 9 seats in Uttar Pradesh including Kundarki, Khair, Ghaziabad, Phulpur, Katehari, Majhawan, Meerapur, Karhal and Sishamau.

The BJP has bagged 5 seats while its alliance partner RJD also won the lone seat it contested. Two seats namely, Karhal and Sishamau have been won by the Samajwadi Party.

What changed in UP since Lok Sabha polls 2024?

In Lok Sabha polls earlier this year, the Samajwadi Party registered a surprising performance when it won more seats than the BJP. However, Akhilesh Yadav 's party, which was hoping a similar show in bypolls also, failed to repeat its magic. Pollsters and analysts give credit to PM Modi's leadership and an aggressive campaigning by Yogi Adityanath riding upon his popular ‘Batonge to Katonge’ pitch for Hindu unity.

Yogi gives credit to PM Modi

With the Uttar Pradesh assembly bypoll trends and results coming in favour of NDA-BJP candidates, Yogi Adityanath said these are proof of people's unwavering faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

"The victory of the BJP-NDA in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly by-elections is a proof of people's unwavering faith in the successful leadership and guidance of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji," he said in a post on X in Hindi.

"This victory is the result of security, good governance and public welfare policies of the double engine government and the tireless hard work of dedicated workers," Adityanath added, expressing gratitude to the people of the state.

"Hearty congratulations to all the winning candidates! If we are divided we will be cut. If we stay united we will be safe," he said.