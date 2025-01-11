Black Magic Fraud: Family Loses Nearly Rs 9 Lakhs After Promised Illness Cure In UP

Thane: A man was booked for allegedly cheating a family in Bhiwandi in Thane of Rs 8.87 lakh after promising to cure illness through black magic, a police official said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Hazrat Baba, a resident of Millat Nagar in Bhiwandi, the Shanti Nagar police station official said.

"He took advantage of the illness of the complainant's husband and son and took Rs 8.87 lakh after promising to cure them. He indulged in bogus rituals since October 2023. The 46-year-old complainant approached police after realising her family was being duped," the official said.

Hazrat Baba was booked under Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act and Bharitiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official added.