Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 18 OTT Platforms BLOCKED For Publishing Obscene, Vulgar Content: Govt

Published 20:35 IST, December 18th 2024

18 OTT Platforms BLOCKED For Publishing Obscene, Vulgar Content: Govt

The Rules also provide for a Code of Ethics for publishers of news and current affairs on digital media and publishers of online curated content (OTT platforms).

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
18 OTTs Blocked (Representational Image) | Image: OTT

New Delhi: Government blocked 18 OTT platforms this year for publishing obscene and vulgar content, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In a reply to a question by Shiv Sena-UBT member Anil Desai, Murugan said the IT Rules of 2021 cast specific due diligence obligations on intermediaries to make reasonable efforts by themselves against displaying or spreading obscene or pornographic content.

The Rules also provide for a Code of Ethics for publishers of news and current affairs on digital media and publishers of online curated content (OTT platforms).

"The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has taken action in coordination with various intermediaries, and blocked 18 OTT platforms on 14th March, 2024 for publishing obscene, vulgar, and, in some instances, pornographic content under these provisions," Murugan said.

In a reply to a separate question, Murugan said the Code of Ethics for digital news publishers requires such publishers to adhere to the 'Norms of Journalistic Conduct' of the Press Council of India, The Programme Code under the Cable Television (Network Regulation Act, 1995).

Replying to another question, Murugan said the publishers of news and current affairs on digital media including YouTube news channels Bolta Hindustan and National Dastak are covered under the provisions of IT Rules, 2021, Part-III of which provides for issuance of directions for blocking of content covered under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act, 2000).

He said the rules also empowers the central government to issue directions to any government agency or an intermediary to block content in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognisable offence relating to such matters. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:35 IST, December 18th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.