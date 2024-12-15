Published 07:03 IST, December 15th 2024
BMC Announces 15% Water Cut Today in Mumbai, Thane, and Bhiwandi | Check Full Details
Mumbai,Thane and Bhiwandi will face a 15% water cut today due to a transformer breakdown at pumping station.
Mumbai: Due to the sudden failure of a transformer at Pise power station in the early hours of Saturday, Mumbai city, suburbs along with areas under Thane and Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation will face a 15% cut in water supply today, December 15.
The breakdown occurred at 1pm on Saturday, in the B-phase current transformer of the main transformer no. 1 at the substation. This put six out of the 20 relief pumps out of functioning.
The repair work is expected to be completed on today. The municipal corporation has requested all citizens to cooperate and use water sparingly and carefully until the repair work at the pumping station is completed.
The Pise pumping station is one of the major nodal centres for water supply in Mumbai, which pumps water to the Golanji, Fosbery, Raoli and Bhandarwada reservoirs. The pumped water to reservoirs is then supplied to Mumbai and nearby areas.
