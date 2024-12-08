Bomb Scare at Lucknow Stations Turns Out to Be Hoax; Police Hunt for Caller

Lucknow: Police sprang into action after an unidentified caller claimed that bombs had been at three major commuter stations in Lucknow on Sunday morning, but it turned out to be a hoax.

The call received around 8 am through Dial 112 emergency service indicated the presence of bombs at Hussainganj Metro Station, Charbagh Railway Station and Alambagh Bus Station, officials said.

The police and security forces were alerted and teams of bomb disposal experts and dog squads were dispatched to the sites.

"The police teams, along with the bomb squad, conducted a thorough search of the stations. No suspicious objects or explosives were discovered at any of the sites," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Manisha Singh said.

The officials stated that the bomb threat was a hoax.

"No explosives or dangerous materials were found, and the public was assured that there was no threat to their safety," Singh said.

The police are tracking the phone number from which the hoax call was made and efforts are on to arrest the caller, said the officer.