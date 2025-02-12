Published 18:29 IST, February 12th 2025
Bomb Shell Found In Chandigarh, Army, Police Swing Into Action
Army, police were alerted after a suspicious bomb shell was found in Chandigarh city near a junk shop in Kaimbwala area.
- India News
- 2 min read
Chandigarh: Police in Chandigarh swung into action on Wednesday after a suspicious shell of a bomb was found lying near a junk shop in the Kaimbwala area of the city.
A team of senior officers reached the junk shop location after they received the information about the bomb shell. Speaking on the matter, SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, DSP Udaypal said, “Operation Cell and Bomb Detection Team immediately reached the spot, cordoned off the area and started an investigation. At present, the process of defusing the shell of a bomb is underway. The Army has also reached the spot.”
This comes days after another bomb shell was found in the city in a residential area.
On February 8, a bombshell was discovered in a residential area in Chandigarh morning leading to a swift response from authorities and the area being cordoned off to prevent public access while the army was called in to safely remove the shell.
Speaking to media, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rishi Kumar then stated, “We only know that a dead shell has been found. The army will come here to remove it. The area has been cordoned off for safety and the general public has been prohibited... A scrap dealer found this in his old scrap. Cases like these have happened earlier as well. We got information at 9:30 am...”
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 18:43 IST, February 12th 2025