Bomb Threat In Kamayani Express, Train Halted At Bina Railway Station, Bomb Squad Conducts Search

Bina: A security scare was erupted on Tuesday after two Mumbai-bound trains including Kamayani Express and Dadar Express, received bomb threats. Security agencies took the threat seriously and swiftly reacted to developments.

Following the threat, the Kamayani Express was halted at Bina Railway station and all the passengers were evacuated. The train was thoroughly searched by teams from Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), local police and bomb disposal squad.

Meanwhile, another train, Dadar Express which received the bomb threat earlier in the day through social media, was stopped at Audhihar railway station where it was thoroughly checked.

GRP media in-charge Shyam Babu, posted at the Additional Director General's Office, told PTI that the Kamayani express was halted at Ballia railway station, while the Dadar Express was stopped at Audhihar for a complete inspection.