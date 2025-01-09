Bombay HC Rejects Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's PIL Against Governor's Withdrawal of 12 MLC Nominations

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed the plea filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Modi challenging the then Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to allow the Eknath Shinde -led government to withdraw the nominations of its 12 MLCs recommended by the state when Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was in power in September 2022.