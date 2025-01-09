Search icon
  • Bombay HC Rejects Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's PIL Against Governor's Withdrawal of 12 MLC Nominations

Published 16:09 IST, January 9th 2025

Bombay HC Rejects Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's PIL Against Governor's Withdrawal of 12 MLC Nominations

Bombay HC dismissed the plea filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader challenging the Governor of Maharashtra's decision to withdraw nominations of its 12 MLC

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bombay HC Rejects Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's PIL Against Governor's Withdrawal of 12 MLC Nominations | Image: ANI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed the plea filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Modi challenging the then Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to allow the Eknath Shinde -led government to withdraw the nominations of its 12 MLCs recommended by the state when Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was in power in September 2022.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Amit Borkar dismissed the PIL by Modi. More details to follow 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:14 IST, January 9th 2025

Eknath Shinde Maharashtra
