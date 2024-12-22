‘Bouncers Must Be Held Accountable,’ Says Hyderabad Police After Sandhya Theatre Tragedy

Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: Hyderabad's Commissioner of Police, CV Anand, on Sunday warned bouncers about their conduct following an incident at Sandhya Theatre, where 40-50 bouncers were seen acting aggressively. The bouncers reportedly pushed through crowds, including police officers, without regard for safety.

Anand stated that such reckless behavior would not be tolerated, especially when VIPs were involved. He made it clear that the responsibility for the bouncers' actions lay with the VIPs they were protecting.

"In the recent incident of Sandhya theatre, we saw 40-50 bouncers and how reckless they are. There was the public, police and everyone but they pushed everyone. They think only about the VIP. It is a warning to every bouncer that if they misbehave with the police, strict actions will be taken against them. The behaviour of the bouncer is the responsibility of the VIPs. They cannot blame the bouncer. The liability is on the VIP only," he said.

The police chief's warning comes after concerns were raised over bouncers prioritising VIP security over public safety. Authorities aim to ensure that bouncers act responsibly and maintain order at public events.

WATCH | Tomatoes Thrown, Protest Erupts Outside Allu Arjun's Home After Stampede Tragedy

Six members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) staged a protest outside actor Allu Arjun's residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on Sunday. The protesters pelted stones at the actor’s house, held placards, and raised slogans as part of their demonstration.

A group of individuals, claiming to be students of Osmania University, entered his house, threw tomatoes, and broke flower pots.

However, the Jubilee Hills Police confirmed that no formal complaint had been received from Allu Arjun’s family regarding the incident.

Authorities are awaiting further details as they continue to assess the situation.

What Leads to the Pushpa 2 Stampede Case

A woman lost her life in a stampede at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2 on December 4. Her eight-year-old son remains in a coma and is hospitalised.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy informed the assembly yesterday that actor Allu Arjun attended the premiere despite police denying permission.

He reportedly waved from the sunroof of his car while entering and leaving the venue, creating a roadshow-like atmosphere that led to the stampede. Even after the woman's death, Allu Arjun did not leave the cinema hall, prompting the police to intervene and escort him out, according to the Chief Minister.

On December 21, Allu Arjun held a press conference at his Jubilee Hills residence to address the allegations made by ministers in the state assembly.