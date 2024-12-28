BPSC Aspirants Key Meet Tomorrow Over Re-Examination Demand, Protest Against Nitish Govt: Prashant Kishor

Patna: Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishor, who joined protesting Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants demanding a re-examination of the 70th BPSC exam, on Saturday announced a big agitation by the students to build the pressure on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government.

“...Everyone has decided together that for the future of the children of Bihar... tomorrow all the students, all the youth, people concerned about their future will sit together under the Gandhi statue in Gandhi Maidan and together a plan will be decided as to how the future of the students of Bihar can be saved... This entire movement is of the students, it will be led by the students only... Bihar is the mother of democracy, no Nitish Kumar, no leader can make it a lathi system ...”

Prashant Kishor's 3-day ultimatum

On Friday, Prashant Kishor gave a three-day time to the Nitish Kumar government to resolve issues related to the alleged question paper leak of a recent PSC exam.

The state has been witnessing a widespread demonstration by civil service aspirants over the issue and the police faced criticism for using force on protesters.

Kishor, whose Jan Suraaj party had last week written to Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena for cancellation of the examination held by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13, warned the police of protests if job seekers are baton-charged in future.

The Jan Suraaj party chief on Thursday reached Gardani Bagh, the designated place for organising protests or dharna, where civil service aspirants have been holding a sit-in for the last several days and demanding cancellation of the December 13 exam.

"The government must meet protesting students or their representatives and consider their demand for re-examination. I am giving an ultimatum to the state government. The administration must resolve this issue within three days," Kishor said.

He extended support to the protesters and said he would join a march on Monday.

"I am always here to support the students. I will also join protest march of the students tomorrow. I will be at the forefront. If the police resort to baton-charge, I will be the first to face that. The police action against students on Wednesday is highly condemnable," he said while addressing the protesting aspirants.

Chaos outside BPSC office in Patna

Chaos erupted outside the BPSC office on Wednesday when police baton-charged the protesters who were seeking cancellation of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024.

The demonstrators alleged irregularities in the exam, including paper leaks, and sought re-examination.

A group of protesters marched towards the BPSC office to press their demands, and a confrontation between police personnel and the job seekers ensued after they were stopped.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad also condemned the police action against protesting job aspirants.

"Police action against protesting students was wrong. Police should not have done this", Lalu told reporters in Patna on Thursday.

Kishor also claimed, "A covil service aspirant died by suicide in Patna on Tuesday, it is unfortunate. The government should announce a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of the deceased." It may be recalled that 25-year-old Sonu, a resident of Patna's Paliganj area, was preparing for competitive exams and he died allegedly by suicide in the Kankarbagh area of Patna on Tuesday.

Locals and his relatives informed police that Sonu, who was preparing for multiple competitive exams, including Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) , was living under tremendous stress for the last few months "due to different exams and anxieties about his career", police officials had said.