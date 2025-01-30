BPSC Aspirants Protest in Patna, Dispersed by Police; FIR Against Tutors

Patna: Protesting BPSC candidates on Thursday tried to stage a demonstration in front of the commission's office here, only to be dispersed by police who told them that "no gathering was allowed in the restricted area." The aspiring candidates had gathered demanding cancellation of the 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination, held across the state on December 13.

Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh asserted that "there was no lathi-charge on the protestors," but they would "nonetheless be booked for disrupting road traffic in the area," which is close to important places like the police headquarters, Raj Bhawan, and the Chief Minister's residence.

"We have identified those who were behind the protest and instigated BPSC aspirants to gather near the commission's office and disrupted movement of traffic on Bailey Road. All protestors were removed by security personnel. Police are also registering an FIR against two Patna-based tutors for instigating the aspirants," Patna DM told PTI.

It is learnt that "the majority of the protestors were brought from outside the state capital, and some of them came from other states as well," the DM claimed.

"They wanted to proceed towards the BPSC office, which police and administration officials did not allow. Despite repeated requests by security personnel, they refused to vacate the road. It is a restricted area and not a place where protests are allowed", the DM added.

According to reports, two students were injured also.

Meanwhile, the Patna High Court is set to hear a petition seeking cancellation of the December 13 exam on Friday.