Published 16:48 IST, January 16th 2025
BPSC Row: Prashant Kishor Ends Fast After 14 Days
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
BPSC Row: Prashant Kishor Ends Fast After 14 Days | Image: PTI/File
Patna: Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor, on Thursday, ended his hunger strike after 14 days against alleged irregularities in a BPSC exam held last month.
More details awaited
Updated 16:48 IST, January 16th 2025