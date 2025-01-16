Search icon
Published 16:48 IST, January 16th 2025

BPSC Row: Prashant Kishor Ends Fast After 14 Days

Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor, on Thursday, ended his hunger strike after 14 days.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BPSC Row: Prashant Kishor Ends Fast After 14 Days | Image: PTI/File

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor, on Thursday, ended his hunger strike after 14 days against alleged irregularities in a BPSC exam held last month.

More details awaited

Updated 16:48 IST, January 16th 2025

