Brain-Dead Man's Organs Airlifted to Jaipur, Jodhpur to Save 6 Lives

Jaipur: Vital organs of a brain-dead man were airlifted from Jhalawar to Jaipur and Jodhpur on Sunday to save at least six lives, marking a significant milestone in organ transplantation efforts in Rajasthan.

The organs were transported by helicopter for the first time for transplant surgeries in Jaipur and Jodhpur, officials said.

The donor, Vishnu Prasad (33), from Manpura pipaji of Jhalawar district, was injured during a scuffle on December 10. He was declared brain-dead by doctors on December 12.

Following his family's consent for organ donation, his organs were sent to save the lives of at least six patients.

Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital Superintendent Dr. Deepak Maheshwari said one kidney, two lungs and the heart were being transplanted into patients in Jaipur, while another kidney and the liver were sent to at AIIMS Jodhpur.

The helicopter carrying the organs landed at SMS Medical College in Jaipur, from where a green corridor was created to transport the organs to SMS Hospital.

The helicopter then refueled and flew to Jodhpur.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Ramsevak Yogi in Jhalawar at Jhalawar Medical College said that Prasad was admitted on December 11 with severe injuries. He was declared brain-dead by a medical committee.

In the presence of Jhalawar District Collector Ajay Singh Rathore and other senior doctors, Prasad's father and wife Anita were counseled and they gave their consent for organ donation.