8 Dead After Bus Falls Off Bridge Into Drain in Bathinda
In a tragic accident, two people were killed after a bus fell from a bridge into a drain in Punjab’s Bhatinda on Friday.
8 killed as Bus falls into drain in Punjab's Bathinda | Image: Republic
Bathinda: In a tragic accident, eight people were killed after a bus fell from a bridge into a drain in Punjab ’s Bhatinda on Friday.
Five died on the spot while three succumbed to serious injuries during treatment, officials said.
The officials further said that the private bus was on the way from Talwandi Sabo to Bathinda city when it skidded and fell into a drain.
This is a developing story, and further details are awaited.
