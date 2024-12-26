Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: 3 Dead, Several Injured as Electricity Tower Collapses in MP's Sidhi

Published 15:01 IST, December 26th 2024

BREAKING: 3 Dead, Several Injured as Electricity Tower Collapses in MP's Sidhi

The incident occurred in a village where work was underway to shift and replace an old, dilapidated electricity tower.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Electricity Tower Collapses in Sidhi | Image: PTI

Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh : At least three people lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries when an electricity tower collapsed during a replacement operation in Sidhi town.

The incident occurred in a village where work was underway to shift and replace an old, dilapidated electricity tower. According to Sidhi Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma, the tower suddenly gave way during the shifting process.

"Tower replacement work was being carried out in a village. During the shifting of towers, a dilapidated tower collapsed suddenly killing three people. A few other people were injured in the incident who are being treated", Verma said.    

Officials rushed to the scene and initiated rescue operations. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials are yet to confirm the cause of the collapse but suspect the tower's poor condition might have been a significant factor.

The local administration has launched an inquiry into the incident. Further updates are awaited.

Earlier on Monday, 3 labourers were killed and one injured when the slab of an under-construction culvert’s retaining wall collapsed in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district.

“We received information that four labourers were trapped in the incident. While Karan Gaud, Ramakrishna Gaud and Bhagwanlal Gaud died, an injured labourer is undergoing treatment in a hospital,” a police official said.

 

Also Read: Telangana Shocker: Woman Constable, Two Others Found Dead in Lake

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:24 IST, December 26th 2024

Madhya Pradesh

Recommended

Virat Kohli Heavily Fined By ICC After On Field Scuffle With Sam Konstas
SportFit
Pope Brings Holy Year and Message of Hope to Rome's Main Prison
World News
PM Interacts With Recipients of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar
India News
4 Days on, Rat Miners Step in to Rescue 3.5-Yr-Old Stuck in Raj Borewell
India News
Baby John Trails Pushpa 2, Registers Lukewarm Opening Despite Christmas
Entertainment News
Cong MLA Among 21 Held for Attacking Policemen During Protest in Gujarat
India News
Row Over Cong Banners Showing Distorted India Map, BJP Strongly Reacts
India News
Does Sipping Tea, Coffee Reduce Risk Of Head And Neck Cancer?
Health News
INDI Tussle: AAP Warns Congress, Seeks Action Against Ajay Maken
India News
PM Modi Calls for Equipping Youths with Skills in Emerging Technologies
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.