BREAKING: 3 Dead, Several Injured as Electricity Tower Collapses in MP's Sidhi

Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh : At least three people lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries when an electricity tower collapsed during a replacement operation in Sidhi town.

The incident occurred in a village where work was underway to shift and replace an old, dilapidated electricity tower. According to Sidhi Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma, the tower suddenly gave way during the shifting process.

"Tower replacement work was being carried out in a village. During the shifting of towers, a dilapidated tower collapsed suddenly killing three people. A few other people were injured in the incident who are being treated", Verma said.

Officials rushed to the scene and initiated rescue operations. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials are yet to confirm the cause of the collapse but suspect the tower's poor condition might have been a significant factor.

The local administration has launched an inquiry into the incident. Further updates are awaited.

Earlier on Monday, 3 labourers were killed and one injured when the slab of an under-construction culvert’s retaining wall collapsed in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district.