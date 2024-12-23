Published 09:17 IST, December 23rd 2024
BREAKING: 3 Wanted Khalistani Terrorists Shot At in Police Encounter in UP's Pilibhit
Pilibhit: Three Khalistani terrorists, who were accused of launching a grenade attack at a police post in Punjab , were shot at down in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Monday. The encounter broke out in Puranpur Police Station area in Pilibhit district.
Updated 09:24 IST, December 23rd 2024