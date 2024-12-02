Search icon
Published 18:29 IST, December 2nd 2024

34 Year Old BJP Leader Dies By Suicide, Was ‘Stressed’

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) 34-year-old leader died by suicide on Monday in Gujarat’s Surat.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: 34 Year Old BJP Leader Dies By Suicide, Was ‘Stressed’ | Image: X

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party’s ( BJP ) 34-year-old leader died by suicide on Monday in Gujarat ’s Surat. Dipika Patel, head of the party’s Mahila Morcha in Surat’s Ward No. 30 is survived by her husband, a farmer, and three children aged 13, 14, and 16. Police are investigating the incident.

Senior police officer Vijay Singh Gurjar confirmed the tragic incident, stating, “Dipika Patel died by suicide yesterday at her home. A corporator, Chirag Solanki, and her family rushed her to the hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.”  

A preliminary post-mortem report indicated hanging as the cause of death. The forensic team has examined the scene, and Patel’s phone has been sent for forensic analysis to check for any clues. Police have not found a suicide note and are also reviewing her call records.  

According to the investigation, Dipika Patel had called Chirag Solanki shortly before her death, expressing severe stress and suggesting she might not survive. Solanki immediately went to her home, where he had to break down the door to her room. 

Patel’s children were in another room at the time. Solanki found her hanging and rushed her to the hospital with the assistance of a doctor.  

Police have questioned Patel’s family and Solanki. “The family does not suspect any foul play or any specific reason for her decision,” Officer Gurjar stated. He added that the family described Patel as a strong woman and the primary decision-maker in their household.

Updated 18:51 IST, December 2nd 2024

BJP Gujarat

