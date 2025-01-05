Search icon
  • 4 Maoists, Constable Killed; Weapons Cache Seized in Bastar's Encounter

Published 08:38 IST, January 5th 2025

4 Maoists, Constable Killed; Weapons Cache Seized in Bastar's Encounter

DRG head constable Sannu Karam was also killed in the gunfight, the official said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: 4 Maoists, Cop Killed in Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar | Image: PTI

Bastar: At least four Maoists and a cop were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh 's Bastar region, a senior police official said on Sunday.

The gunfight broke out on Saturday evening at a forest in south Abujhmaad along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, PTI reported.

After the exchange of fire stopped late Saturday night, bodies of four Naxalites and automatic weapons, including AK-47 rifles and self-loading rifles (SLR), were recovered from the spot, he said.

DRG head constable Sannu Karam was also killed in the gunfight, the official said.

He added that the search operation was still underway in the area.

(Inputs from PTI)

Updated 09:31 IST, January 5th 2025

