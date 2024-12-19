BREAKING: 5 Terrorists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in J&K's Kulgam

Jammu: An encounter erupted on Thursday in the Kadder Behibagh area of Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the neutralization of five terrorists.

Two security personnel were injured during the operation, officials said. The area is now being sanitized to ensure public safety.

On Wednesday night, acting on intelligence inputs about the presence of suspected terrorists in Kadder, security forces initiated a cordon-and-search operation in the Behibagh area.

The search operation escalated into a gunfight when the terrorists opened fire, prompting retaliation from the security forces. "The bodies of five terrorists remain in the orchards but have not been retrieved yet," an official confirmed.

In a post on X, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said, "Five terrorists neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing operation in Kader, Kulgam. During the firefight, two soldiers have suffered injuries and have been evacuated for medical care."

Earlier today, an encounter broke out in the Kadder area of Kulgam district.

Indian Army's Chinar Corps said that the terrorists opened a "heavy volume" of fire when challenged by the security forces.

"OP KADER, Kulgam. Based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation was launched by the Indian Army and J-K police at Kader, Kulgam. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate and heavy volumes of fire. Own troops effectively retaliated. Operation is in progress," it said in a post on X.

Earlier on December 3, a terrorist identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat was killed in an ongoing operation with security forces in Srinagar district. Police said Bhat was involved in civilians killing at Gagangir, Ganderbal iand several other terror attacks, in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to chair a high-level security meeting in the national capital on December 19, according to official sources.The officials, privy to the development, told ANI that the meeting will primarily focus on critical security issues, with a special emphasis on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.