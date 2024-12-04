5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Telangana's Mulugu

Hyderabad: A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Telangana's Mulugu district on Wednesday morning, with tremors reported in Hyderabad, the National Center for Seismology said.

"EQ of M: 5.3, On: 04/12/2024 07:27:02 IST, Lat: 18.44 N, Long: 80.24 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Mulugu, Telangana," the National Center for Seismology said on X.

The earthquake struck at 7:27 am, triggering panic among residents.

However, no immediate reports of casualties or major damage have been reported.