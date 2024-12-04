Search icon
Published 07:51 IST, December 4th 2024

5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Telangana's Mulugu

The earthquake struck at 7:27 am, triggering panic among residents.

Reported by: Digital Desk
5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Telangana's Mulugu | Image: Unsplash/Representative

Hyderabad: A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Telangana's Mulugu district on Wednesday morning, with tremors reported in Hyderabad, the National Center for Seismology said.

"EQ of M: 5.3, On: 04/12/2024 07:27:02 IST, Lat: 18.44 N, Long: 80.24 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Mulugu, Telangana," the National Center for Seismology said on X.

The earthquake struck at 7:27 am, triggering panic among residents.

However, no immediate reports of casualties or major damage have been reported.

Officials are currently assessing the situation, and they have advised residents to stay alert and avoid crowded or unsafe structures during earthquakes.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 08:35 IST, December 4th 2024

