6 Killed in Massive Explosion at Firecracker Manufacturing Unit in Tamil Nadu
An explosion has been reported in a firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar; six workers have lost their lives in the deadly accident.
6 Killed in Explosion in Firecracker Manufacturing Unit in Tamil Nadu | Image: Unsplash
Virudhanagar: A massive explosion took place in a firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Virudhanagar, during the mixing of chemicals. A rescue operation was conducted and six workers have died in the unfortunate accident.
Six workers were killed following an explosion at a firecrackers manufacturing unit near here on Saturday, an official said.
The blast is suspected to have taken place during the process of mixing chemicals and it flattened at least one room and led to the deaths.
(This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited.)
Updated 12:38 IST, January 4th 2025