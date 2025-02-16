BREAKING: 68-Year-Old Woman Killed, 14 Injured In Car Accident On Ayodhya-Prayagraj Highway

Pratapgarh (UP): A 68-year-old woman was killed and 14 others were injured after two cars collided near the Narharpur intersection on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj Highway on Sunday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) East, Durgesh Kumar Singh, one vehicle was carrying pilgrims returning from Ayodhya after taking a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh, while the other was transporting devotees from Ayodhya to Prayagraj.

The impact of the crash left several passengers injured. Emergency services rushed all victims to a nearby medical college for treatment. Unfortunately, Kranti Devi (68) succumbed to her injuries, police confirmed.

"The body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigations are underway," officials added.

Authorities are probing the exact cause of the accident, while traffic movement on the highway was briefly disrupted before being restored.