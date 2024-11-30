Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 8 Pistols Smuggled From Pakistan Seized In Punjab’s Amritsar, Two Arrested

Published 17:00 IST, November 30th 2024

8 Pistols Smuggled From Pakistan Seized In Punjab’s Amritsar, Two Arrested

Two person carrying eight sophisticated pistols smuggled from Pakistan were arrested in Punjab’s Amritsar on Saturday, an official statement said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
8 pistols smuggled from Pakistan seized in Punjab’s Amritsar, two arrested | Image: X@DGPPunjabPolice

Amritsar: Two person carrying eight sophisticated pistols smuggled from Pakistan were arrested in Punjab’s Amritsar on Saturday, an official statement said.  

The accused have been identified as Jagjit Singh alias Nikku and Gurwinder Singh alias Gandhi, both residents of Amritsar's Kaulowal village.

“In a major blow to illegal arms smuggling networks, Counter Intelligence, Amritsar apprehends 2 persons from Nurpur Padhri, near Gharinda, Amritsar while they were waiting for another operative to handover the weapon consignment smuggled from Pakistan,” said DGP Gaurav Yadav, Punjab Police.

The top police official said that the recovery of eight sophisticated weapons, including four Austrian-made Glock pistols, has been made.

“Recovery of 8 sophisticated weapons, which includes 4 Glock Pistols (made in Austria), 2 Turkiye 9mm Pistols, and 2 X-Shot Zigana. 30-bore pistols along with 10 rounds,” he said. 

‘Received Intel Over Smuggling of Weapons’

DGP Yadav further said that an intelligence-driven operation revealed the involvement of certain individuals in smuggling large consignments of weapons from Pakistan into India. Acting promptly, police teams set up a trap and successfully apprehended Jagjit Singh and Gurwinder Singh. 

The DGP also mentioned that the mastermind behind this operation has been identified, and multiple teams have been deployed to capture him.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, an official said.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:00 IST, November 30th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
Jesus Continues Goalscoring Riot As Arsenal Win 5-1 In Premier League
SportFit
UP CM Adityanath Holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur
India News
'Classy' Genelia Reacts To Sonam's Jibe Calling Her 'Whatever' People
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.