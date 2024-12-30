AAP's Freebie Spree: Arvind Kejriwal Says Priests, Granthis to Get Rs 18,000 Per Month

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a new welfare scheme 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana.' Under this, priests of temples and 'granthis' of Gurudwaras will receive a monthly salary of Rs 18,000.

Addressing a press conference Kejriwal described the priests and granthis as "the custodians of cultural and religious traditions." He said, "This is happening for the first time in the country. The priest is a class that has carried forward the rituals from generation to generation. They never paid attention to their family, and we never paid attention to them."

"The Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana aims to provide financial assistance and dignity to those who have selflessly served our society for generations," he added.

Kejriwal's Freebie Blitz Ahead of Delhi Polls?

The announcement comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, with AAP seeking to retain power for a fourth consecutive term.

Kejriwal's latest scheme adds to his series of freebie announcements. The 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana' follows the introduction of the 'Sanjivani Scheme' and the 'Mahila Samman Yojana.'

The Sanjeevani Yojana aims to provide free treatment to residents over 60 years at all city hospital, including both private and government centres. While Mahila Samman Yojana promises Rs 2,100 per month to women of the capital.

Delhi Departments Red-Flag Kejriwal's Sanjeevani and Mahila Samman Schemes

Soon after the public department's notice emerged in newspapers, a war of words erupted between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ).