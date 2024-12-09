Search icon
Published 13:00 IST, December 9th 2024

AAP Releases Second List of 20 Candidates for Delhi Polls; Sisodia to Contest From Jangpura

The list includes former Dy CM Manish Sisodia to contest from Jangpura and Avadh Ojha from Patparganj.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Manish Sisodia | Image: X

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday (December 9) released the second list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections 2025.

The list includes former Dy CM Manish Sisodia to contest from Jangpura and Avadh Ojha from Patparganj.

The list also consists names of Jintender Singh Shunty (fielded from Shahdara) and Surinder Pal Singh Bittu (Timarpur), who recently quit the BJP to join the Arvind Kejriwal -led party.

Furthermore, Shunty replaced sitting AAP MLA and Speaker in the outgoing Assembly Ram Niwas Goel, while Bittu has been fielded in place of Dilip Pandey, AAP's chief whip in the house.

Check the full list below: 

 

The AAP had announced 11 candidates in its first list for the polls.

The list includes six leaders from the BJP and Congress , who had recently switched to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, figured in the list.

The names include former BJP leaders Brahm Singh Tanwar (Chhatarpur), Anil Jha (Kirari), Band B Tyagi (Laxmi Nagar). meanwhile, former Congress leader Zubair Chaudhary (Seelampur), Veer Singh Dhingan (Seemapuri) and Somesh Shokeen (Matiala) are also on the list.

Furthermore, Sarita Singh (Rohtas Nagar), Ram Singh Netaji (Badarpur), Gaurav Sharma (Ghonda) Manoj Tyagi (Karawal Nagar) and Deepak Singhal (Vishwas Nagar) are other candidates whose names have been announced by the party.

The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due before February next year. 

(Inputs from PTI)

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:51 IST, December 9th 2024

Arvind Kejriwal BJP Congress

