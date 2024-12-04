Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Naresh Balyan Arrested Under MCOCA, Hours After Bail in Extortion Case

Published 17:53 IST, December 4th 2024

Naresh Balyan Arrested Under MCOCA, Hours After Bail in Extortion Case

Soon after Delhi court granted bail to AAP’s Naresh Balyan in an extortion case, he was again arrested in MCOCA.

Reported by: Digital Desk
AAP’s Naresh Balyan Gets Bail In Extortion Case | Image: nareshbalyanmla/ Instagram

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested AAP MLA Naresh Balyan on Wednesday in connection with an alleged organised crime case, hours after he was granted bail in a separate extortion case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Paras Dalal provided bail to Balyan in the extortion case, allowing him to be released on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with one surety of the same amount. The judge clarified that the arrest on Wednesday was made while Balyan was in police custody.

Earlier that day, the police had filed an application seeking permission to arrest Balyan under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). However, the judge deemed the application "not maintainable" and stated, "whichever agency wants can arrest him (Balyan) as per the law."

In the extortion case, the police informed the court that further custodial interrogation of the accused was not necessary and requested 14-day judicial custody.

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:58 IST, December 4th 2024

Maharashtra

Recommended

Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
PM Modi Interacts With Indian Workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.