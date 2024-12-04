Published 17:53 IST, December 4th 2024
Naresh Balyan Arrested Under MCOCA, Hours After Bail in Extortion Case
Soon after Delhi court granted bail to AAP’s Naresh Balyan in an extortion case, he was again arrested in MCOCA.
New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested AAP MLA Naresh Balyan on Wednesday in connection with an alleged organised crime case, hours after he was granted bail in a separate extortion case.
Updated 19:58 IST, December 4th 2024