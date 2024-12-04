Naresh Balyan Arrested Under MCOCA, Hours After Bail in Extortion Case

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Paras Dalal provided bail to Balyan in the extortion case, allowing him to be released on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with one surety of the same amount. The judge clarified that the arrest on Wednesday was made while Balyan was in police custody.

Earlier that day, the police had filed an application seeking permission to arrest Balyan under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). However, the judge deemed the application "not maintainable" and stated, "whichever agency wants can arrest him (Balyan) as per the law."

In the extortion case, the police informed the court that further custodial interrogation of the accused was not necessary and requested 14-day judicial custody.