Lucknow: Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, passes away at the age of 85. He was undergoing treatment at PGI, Lucknow, after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after suffering a brain stroke.

In a statement on Monday, the institute said, "His condition is critical, but vitals are stable. He is under observation."

Das, 85, is being treated by neurologist Dr. Prakash Chandra Pandey along with doctors from neurosurgery, emergency medicine, and endocrinology departments, said the institute spokesman.

Sources said the chief priest has a clot in the brain, which affected his other organs. The condition got further complicated owing to a history of diabetes and blood pressure.

CM Yogi Offers Condoles to Chief Priest, Acharya Satyendra Das

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath condoles the demise of Chief Priest of Ayodhya Ram temple, Acharya Satyendra Das.

In his post on X, CM Yogi expressed, "The demise of Acharya Shri Satyendra Kumar Das Ji Maharaj, the supreme devotee of Lord Ram and the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Shri Ayodhya Dham is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to the spiritual world..."

Acharya Das, the longest-serving chief priest of the Ram temple, has served as the head priest since he was 20 years old, including during the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992.