After Delhi Schools, Gurugram Hotels Receive Bomb Threats; Search Underway

Gurugram: Hours after over 40 schools in Delhi including Delhi Public School (DPS) RK Puram and GD Goenka Pashchim Vihar got a bomb threat email, a bomb threat has been received by five star hotels in Gurugram. An investigation is underway to find the source behind the bomb threat email.

Gurugram Five Star Hotels Receive Bomb Threat

After 40 educational institutions received bomb hoax messages, now five star hotels in Gurugram have received bomb hoax messages. Inde hotels that has its outlets in Gurugram have received a bomb threat following which the checking is being done. A thorough investigation is being conducted and nothing has been found yet.

40 Schools in Delhi Receive Bomb Threat

A bomb threat email has been received by prominent schools of New Delhi. A total of 40 schools in the national capital including Delhi Public School, RK Puram, GD Goenka Pashchim Vihar, Mother Mary’s School, British School, Salwan Public School and Cambridge School have received the threat email. According to Delhi Police, the bomb threat mail was received between 11:30 and 12 in the night. When the school administration checked the mail in the morning, they informed the police and the children were sent on leave as a precaution.

The bomb threat email reads, “I planted multiple bombs (lead azide) inside the building. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause very much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate. You all deserve to suffer and lose limbs. If I do not receive $30,000 I will detonate the bombs.” The mail sent by the email ID scottielanza@gmail.Com, includes a ransom demand of $30,000. An investigation is underway and it has not yet been ascertained who is behind these bomb threats.

Nagpur Hotel Receives Bomb Threat

Apart from Delhi schools and Gurugram hotels, a bomb threat has also been received by Dwarka Hotel in Nagpur. An anonymous email informed the Nagpur police about a bomb at Dwarka Hotel near Ganeshpeth bus stand. The police, along with a dog squad and fire brigade, has reached the site and initiated an investigation to verify the threat.

‘Bomb Placed in Bathroom’: Threat Mail to Agra Airport

The Agra airport received a email bomb threat on Monday, prompting a thorough search by security agencies but "nothing suspicious was found", police said. The Kheria Airport serves as a civil aviation facility as well as a base station for the Air Force. "An email received by the CISF (which provides security at the airport) at the Agra Airport at 11:56 am on Monday that a bomb has been placed in the bathroom of the airport premises. A bomb disposal team was sent to the airport premises," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Lohamandi) Mayank Tiwari told PTI.