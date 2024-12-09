Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • After Delhi Schools, Gurugram Hotels Receive Bomb Threats; Search Underway

Published 14:18 IST, December 9th 2024

After Delhi Schools, Gurugram Hotels Receive Bomb Threats; Search Underway

Gurugram Hotels Receive Bomb Threats Hours After Delhi Schools: An investigation is underway.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Gurugram Hotels Receive Bomb Threats Following Delhi School Scare, Investigation Underway | Image: X

Gurugram: Hours after over 40 schools in Delhi including Delhi Public School (DPS) RK Puram and GD Goenka Pashchim Vihar got a bomb threat email, a bomb threat has been received by five star hotels in Gurugram. An investigation is underway to find the source behind the bomb threat email.

Gurugram Five Star Hotels Receive Bomb Threat

After 40 educational institutions received bomb hoax messages, now five star hotels in Gurugram have received bomb hoax messages. Inde hotels that has its outlets in Gurugram have received a bomb threat following which the checking is being done. A thorough investigation is being conducted and nothing has been found yet.

40 Schools in Delhi Receive Bomb Threat 

A bomb threat email has been received by prominent schools of New Delhi. A total of 40 schools in the national capital including Delhi Public School, RK Puram, GD Goenka Pashchim Vihar, Mother Mary’s School, British School, Salwan Public School and Cambridge School have received the threat email. According to Delhi Police, the bomb threat mail was received between 11:30 and 12 in the night. When the school administration checked the mail in the morning, they informed the police and the children were sent on leave as a precaution.

The bomb threat email reads, “I planted multiple bombs (lead azide) inside the building. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause very much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate. You all deserve to suffer and lose limbs. If I do not receive $30,000 I will detonate the bombs.” The mail sent by the email ID scottielanza@gmail.Com, includes a ransom demand of $30,000. An investigation is underway and it has not yet been ascertained who is behind these bomb threats.

Nagpur Hotel Receives Bomb Threat

Apart from Delhi schools and Gurugram hotels, a bomb threat has also been received by Dwarka Hotel in Nagpur. An anonymous email informed the Nagpur police about a bomb at Dwarka Hotel near Ganeshpeth bus stand. The police, along with a dog squad and fire brigade, has reached the site and initiated an investigation to verify the threat.

‘Bomb Placed in Bathroom’: Threat Mail to Agra Airport

The Agra airport received a email bomb threat on Monday, prompting a thorough search by security agencies but "nothing suspicious was found", police said. The Kheria Airport serves as a civil aviation facility as well as a base station for the Air Force. "An email received by the CISF (which provides security at the airport) at the Agra Airport at 11:56 am on Monday that a bomb has been placed in the bathroom of the airport premises. A bomb disposal team was sent to the airport premises," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Lohamandi) Mayank Tiwari told PTI.

Later, Agra Airport Director Yogendra Singh Tomar said, "After nearly two hours of intense search on the airport premises, nothing suspicious was found." On December 3, a threat mail to blow up the Taj Mahal was received by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism, Agra.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:02 IST, December 9th 2024

Recommended

'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.