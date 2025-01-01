Air India Announces Inflight WiFi on Domestic Flights

New Delhi: Air India has become the first Indian airline to introduce in-flight Wi-Fi on domestic routes starting January 1.

The Tata-owned airline announced that passengers aboard Airbus A350, Boeing 787-9, and select Airbus A321neo aircraft can now browse the internet, check social media, work, or text their loved ones while flying above 10,000 feet.

This Wi-Fi service is available free of cost for Wi-Fi-enabled devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones with iOS or Android systems, enhancing the passenger experience by allowing the use of multiple devices simultaneously.

The service follows an initial pilot program on Air India’s international routes, including flights to New York, London, Paris, and Singapore, the airline stated in its release.

The move aims to meet the growing demand for seamless connectivity during travel. “Connectivity is now an integral part of modern travel. For some, it is about the convenience and comfort of real-time sharing, while for others, it is about greater productivity and efficiency. Whatever one’s purpose, we are confident our guests will appreciate having the option of connecting to the web and enjoying the new Air India experience on board these aircraft,” said Rajesh Dogra, Air India’s Chief Customer Experience Officer.

How to Access Air India’s In-Flight Wi-Fi:



1. Enable Wi-Fi on your device and go to Wi-Fi settings.

2. Select the ‘Air India Wi-Fi’ network.

3. Once redirected to the Air India portal in your browser, enter your PNR and last name.

4. Enjoy complimentary internet access.