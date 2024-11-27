Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Air India Pilot Found Dead in Mumbai Flat, Boyfriend Arrested For Abetment of Suicide

Published 19:29 IST, November 27th 2024

Air India Pilot Found Dead in Mumbai Flat, Boyfriend Arrested For Abetment of Suicide

Air India Pilot Srishti Tuli, 25, Found Dead in Mumbai Flat; Boyfriend Arrested for Abetment of Suicide.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Air India Pilot Found Dead in Mumbai Flat, Boyfriend Arrested For Abetment of Suicide | Image: X

New Delhi: A 25-year-old Air India pilot, Srishti Tuli, was allegedly found dead in her flat in Andheri, Mumbai, in what police suspect to be a case of suicide. Her boyfriend, Aditya Pandit, 27, has reportedly been arrested on charges of abetment to suicide and remanded in police custody until November 29.

According to the Powai police, the body of Tuli was recovered from her residence, and her uncle filed a complaint alleging that Pandit had frequently misbehaved with her and had engaged in arguments. 

More details are awaited…

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.  

AASRA – We’re Here To Help
91-9820466726
Timings: 24*7
Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi) 
011 24311918, 011 24318883
Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi) 
+918376804102
Timing: 24X7

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:38 IST, November 27th 2024

Air India

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.