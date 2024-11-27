Air India Pilot Found Dead in Mumbai Flat, Boyfriend Arrested For Abetment of Suicide

New Delhi: A 25-year-old Air India pilot, Srishti Tuli, was allegedly found dead in her flat in Andheri, Mumbai, in what police suspect to be a case of suicide. Her boyfriend, Aditya Pandit, 27, has reportedly been arrested on charges of abetment to suicide and remanded in police custody until November 29.

According to the Powai police, the body of Tuli was recovered from her residence, and her uncle filed a complaint alleging that Pandit had frequently misbehaved with her and had engaged in arguments.

More details are awaited…

