Mumbai: The Mahayuti Alliance secured a landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, completely wiping off the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA); the Bhartiya Janata Party ( BJP ) also performed exceptionally well. The Maharashtra Election Results were followed by the conflict regarding the name of the next Maharashtra Chief Minister with Devendra Fadnavis emerging as a Maharashtra CM face. In a latest update, Ajit Pawar -led NCP has backed Fadnavis for the post.

Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Backs Devendra Fadnavis for Maharashtra CM Post

In the meeting held yesterday, Ajit pawar and all his MLAs supported BJP's Devendra Fadnavis for the Maharashtra CM post. BJP leaders want Devendra Fadnavis to be named the Chief Minister of the state because BJP has secured the maximum number of seats in the assembly polls.

In another update, all the top leaders including Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar may go to Delhi today for a meeting.

Can Eknath Shinde Become Maharashtra Chief Minister?

While the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is batting for Devendra Fadnavis for the post of Maharashtra CM, MLAs of the Eknath Shinde camp want him to become the Chief Minister of the state again. They believe that the Mahayuti has benefitted the most because of the Ladli Behena Yojana which was started by Eknath Shinde.

The Shinde camp also believes that Eknath Shinde becoming the Maharashtra CM will be beneficial in the upcoming BMC Elections and other municipal elections.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday said leaders of the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the BJP leadership will decide who will be the next chief minister of the state. The BJP-led Mahayuti, which also comprises the Shiv Sena of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and NCP of deputy CM Ajit Pawar, on Saturday retained power in the state by bagging 230 of the 288 assembly seats.