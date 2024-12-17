Search icon
  • BREAKING | Amritsar Blast: Explosion Heard Near Islamabad Police Station, Probe Underway

Published 10:45 IST, December 17th 2024

BREAKING | Amritsar Blast: Explosion Heard Near Islamabad Police Station, Probe Underway

An explosion sound has been heard near Amritsar's Islamabad Police Station in the early hours of Tuesday causing panic among the locals; a probe is underway.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Explosion Sound Heard Near Islamabad Police Station in Amritsar - Representative Image | Image: Unsplash

Amritsar: A blast-like sound was heard in Amritsar, near the Islamabad Police Station in the wee hours of Tuesday, causing panic among the locals. An investigation has been launched in the Amritsar Blast case and further details are awaited. No injuries have been reported so far. 

Amritsar Explosion: Blas Sound Heard Near Islamabad Police Station

An explosion was heard at the Islamabad Police Station here in the early hours of Tuesday, causing panic in the area. The explosion was heard around 3.15 am, locals said. Amritsar Police claimed no blast occurred on the police station premises. 

They said a heavy object fell on the temporary police sentry post outside the police station. Only the iron sheet on the top of the sentry post was damaged, the officials said.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar denied claims of a blast and said all senior police officers visited the spot. 

(This is a breaking story, further details are awaited.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 10:52 IST, December 17th 2024

Punjab

