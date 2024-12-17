BREAKING | Amritsar Blast: Explosion Heard Near Islamabad Police Station, Probe Underway

Amritsar: A blast-like sound was heard in Amritsar, near the Islamabad Police Station in the wee hours of Tuesday, causing panic among the locals. An investigation has been launched in the Amritsar Blast case and further details are awaited. No injuries have been reported so far.

Amritsar Explosion: Blas Sound Heard Near Islamabad Police Station

An explosion was heard at the Islamabad Police Station here in the early hours of Tuesday, causing panic in the area. The explosion was heard around 3.15 am, locals said. Amritsar Police claimed no blast occurred on the police station premises.

They said a heavy object fell on the temporary police sentry post outside the police station. Only the iron sheet on the top of the sentry post was damaged, the officials said.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar denied claims of a blast and said all senior police officers visited the spot.