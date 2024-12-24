Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: Army Vehicle With At Least 18 Soldiers Falls Into 150-Metre Deep Gorge Near Poonch

Published 18:54 IST, December 24th 2024

BREAKING: Army Vehicle With At Least 18 Soldiers Falls Into 150-Metre Deep Gorge Near Poonch

An army vehicle with at least 18 personnel has fallen into a 150-metre deep gorge near Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. A rescue operation is underway.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Representational image | Image: Representational image (Unsplash)

Srinagar: An army vehicle with more than 18 soldiers fell into a 150-feet deep gorge. The incident took place when the vehicle was in forward area of Balnoi in Poonch district.

According to reports, many troops have received injuries. A relief and rescue operation has been launched. 

More to follow…

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:02 IST, December 24th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.