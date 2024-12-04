Assam Government Bans Beef in Public Places, Restaurants, and Hotels

New Delhi: The Assam government has banned the serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotels, and public places, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday. "Assam govt has decided to ban serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotels and public places", Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

A decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet to amend the existing law on beef consumption to incorporate the new provisions.

“In Assam, we have decided that beef will not be served in any restaurant or hotel and also it will not be served in any public function or public place, so from today we have completely decided to stop the consumption of beef in hotels, restaurants and public places. Earlier our decision was to stop eating beef near temples but now we have expanded it to the entire state that you will not be able to eat it in any community place, public place, hotel or restaurant", Himanta Biswa Sarma told a press conference.

Previously, consuming beef was not illegal in Assam. However, the Assam Cattle Preservation Act of 2021 prohibited cattle slaughter and the sale of beef in areas predominantly populated by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs, as well as within a five-kilometer radius of temples or satras (Vaishnavite monasteries). This restriction has now been extended to other public areas.

Following the announcement, Assam minister Pijush Hazarika retweeted the Chief Minister's statement and issued a sharp challenge to the opposition Congress . “I challenge Assam Congress to welcome the beef ban or go and settle in Pakistan ,” he wrote.

The decision comes after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hinted at such measures during a media interaction last Sunday. Sarma had stated he was open to banning beef consumption entirely in Assam if the Congress submitted a formal request. His remarks were in response to allegations by Congress leaders, including Rakibul Hussain, who accused the BJP of distributing beef to gain votes in the recent bypolls held in the Muslim-majority Samaguri constituency.