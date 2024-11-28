'Ensure Safety of Hindus': India Counters Bangladesh's 'Internal Matter' Argument

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) addressed concerns about the ‘rising incidents of desecration and damage to Hindu temples and deities in Bangladesh ’. The MEA provided a written response in Rajya Sabha to questions regarding the safety of religious sites and minorities in Bangladesh.

In its response, the MEA confirmed the occurrence of these incidents and expressed India's deep concerns over the targeting of Hindu religious spaces in Bangladesh.

The ministry emphasized that the Indian Government had formally raised these issues with the Bangladesh Government, urging them to take immediate and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of Hindus, along with all other minority communities, and their places of worship.

“Several incidents of desecration and damages to Hindu temples and deities in Bangladesh have been reported in the past few months. The Government of India has expressed its concerns about such incidents, including the attack on a Puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka and the theft at the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira during Durga Puja 2024,” stated the MEA in its response.

The MEA reaffirmed that the protection of life and liberty, including that of minority groups, is primarily the responsibility of the Government of Bangladesh. It further called on Bangladesh to take stronger measures to prevent such incidents in the future and ensure the peaceful coexistence of all its citizens.

“The Government has also called upon the Government of Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities and their places of worship. The primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the Government of Bangladesh,” it added.

The response comes following the Bangladesh government's reaction to the concerns raised by India over the arrest of priest Chinmoy Krishna Das and the safety of Hindus. The neighbouring country termed it a matter concerning “internal affairs” while stating that the arrest has been misconstrued by certain quarters.

Das, was arrested from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka by Bangladesh Police.