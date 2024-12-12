Search icon
Published 13:32 IST, December 12th 2024

Breaking: Bank of Baroda Branch Manager Arrested by CBI in Rs 1 Lakh Bribery Case

The accused Branch manager demanded the bribe through signed bank cheque and was caught encashing the same.

Reported by: Digital Desk
CBI Arrests Bank of Baroda Branch Manager in Bribe Case. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: CBI has arrested accused branch manager, Bank of Baroda. Shikarpur branch Bulandshahr (U.P) for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complaint. The accused Branch manager demanded the bribe through signed bank cheque and was caught encashing the same.

Updated 13:32 IST, December 12th 2024

