Big Setback for INDI, BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla Wins Chandigarh Mayor Elections
Polling for the post began at 11:20 am in the assembly hall of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and ended at 12:19 pm.
Chandigarh: BJP candidate Harpreet Kaur Babla won the Chandigarh mayoral election on Thursday, defeating AAP's Prem Lata by a narrow margin. Babla secured 19 votes, while Lata got 17.
The result was announced by presiding officer Ramneek Singh Bedi. Polling began at 11:20 am in the assembly hall of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and concluded at 12:19 pm.
The election saw a direct contest between the BJP and the AAP- Congress alliance, with Babla emerging victorious.
