  News /
  India News /
  • BREAKING: Blast at Nagpur Explosives Factory Kills Two, Injures Several

Updated 16:25 IST, February 16th 2025

BREAKING: Blast at Nagpur Explosives Factory Kills Two, Injures Several

At least two people were killed and several others injured in a blast at an explosives manufacturing firm in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: Blast at Nagpur Explosives Factory Kills Two, Injures Several | Image: X/Representative

Nagpur blast: At least two people were killed and several others injured in a blast at an explosives manufacturing firm in Maharashtra 's Nagpur district on Sunday.

The explosion occurred at 1:30 PM at SBL Energy Limited in Kotwalbudi, located in Katol tehsil, about 50 kilometers from Nagpur.

"Two persons have died, and some others are injured. A probe has begun into the cause of the incident," a senior police official said.

Authorities also reported that the blast triggered a minor fire in the surrounding area, which was quickly brought under control.

Further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

More to follow….

Published 16:19 IST, February 16th 2025

Maharashtra
