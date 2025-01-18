BREAKING: Change Of Guard In RJD, Tejashwi Yadav To Take Over Lalu Yadav As Party President

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) held its national executive committee meeting in Pune on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

The party executive committee has appointed Tejashwi Yadav as the president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a position currently held by his father, Lalu Prasad.

The resolution highlighted that the decision was made in recognition of Mr. Yadav's growing stature within the party.

Under the resolution, Tejashwi Yadav will have the authority, along with Mr. Prasad, to make decisions regarding party amendments, ticket distribution, and the party symbol. Currently, Mr. Yadav serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Former Deputy CM of Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "We have to take Bihar to the top states. We have a vision and blueprint to take Bihar forward by taking everyone along..."

RJD MP Misa Bharti on RJD's National Executive Meeting