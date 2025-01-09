Chimney Collapses In Chhattisgarh Plant, Many Feared Dead, 25 Trapped

New Delhi: A chimney collapsed at an under-construction plant in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday with many feared dead and 25 others trapped.

The incident occurred in the afternoon at the plant located in the Saragaon area of the district, Mungeli Superintendent of Police Bhojram Patel said.

As per preliminary information, the silo – an iron structure used to store bulk materials – crashed, trapping under it some workers present at the site, he said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and a rescue operation was launched, the official said.

So far, two injured workers have been rescued and shifted to a hospital in Bilaspur, he said.