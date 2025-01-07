Search icon
  • Colombo-Bound Turkish Airlines Flight Diverted to Thiruvananthapuram Due to Bad Weather

Published 09:07 IST, January 7th 2025

Colombo-Bound Turkish Airlines Flight Diverted to Thiruvananthapuram Due to Bad Weather

A Turkish Airlines flight travelling to Colombo from Istanbul, has been diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to bad weather; the crew and all passengers are safe.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Turkish Airlines flight diverted to Thiruvananthapuram | Image: PTI/ Representational

Thiruvananthapuram: A Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Colombo was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram international airport on Tuesday due to bad weather at the Sri Lankan capital.

The flight with 299 passengers, including 10 crew members landed at the airport here at 6.51 am, an official of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) said.

All the passengers and crew are safe and will depart to Colombo once the weather clears there, the official said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 09:07 IST, January 7th 2025

