Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: Delhi BJP Office on Alert After Unclaimed Bag With Police Sticker Found

Published 15:23 IST, December 20th 2024

BREAKING: Delhi BJP Office on Alert After Unclaimed Bag With Police Sticker Found

An unclaimed bag with a police sticker was found outside the Delhi BJP office. Probe underway

Reported by: Digital Desk
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

New Delhi:  Security around the Delhi BJP office has been beefed up after an unattended bag with a police sticker was found on Thursday, sparking concerns and prompting a police investigation. News agency ANI has shared a video where the bag was seen lying on the roadside near the party office at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. Officials have cordoned off the area to assess the situation. 

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited. 

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:31 IST, December 20th 2024

BJP

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.