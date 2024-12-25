Published 07:37 IST, December 25th 2024
Delhi Airport Issues Travel Advisory for Passengers Amid Low Visibility
Delhi's IGI Airport has issued a travel advisory for its passengers amid low visibility due to fog and high AQI in the national capital.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: A travel advisory has been issued by the Delhi Airport for all passengers amid low visibility due to fog and smog. With December coming to a close and snowfall in Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, the winters in the Northern states are intensifying and combined with high AQI, the visibility in the national capital is very low.
Delhi's IGI Airport Issues Travel Advisory for Passengers
A travel advisory has been issued for passengers travelling to and from Delhi, amid low visibility due to high AQI and cold wave conditions.
The advisory issued by the Indira Gandhi International Airport of New Delhi reads, “While landings and take offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”
(This is a developing story.)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 07:37 IST, December 25th 2024