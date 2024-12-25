Delhi Airport Issues Travel Advisory for Passengers Amid Low Visibility

New Delhi: A travel advisory has been issued by the Delhi Airport for all passengers amid low visibility due to fog and smog. With December coming to a close and snowfall in Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, the winters in the Northern states are intensifying and combined with high AQI, the visibility in the national capital is very low.

Delhi's IGI Airport Issues Travel Advisory for Passengers

A travel advisory has been issued for passengers travelling to and from Delhi, amid low visibility due to high AQI and cold wave conditions.

The advisory issued by the Indira Gandhi International Airport of New Delhi reads, “While landings and take offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”