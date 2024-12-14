Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat for Second Day in a Row, Third Incident in a Week

New Delhi: For the third time this week, Delhi schools have received a bomb threat email; the schools include the Delhi Public School (DPS) RK Puram. The police is currently conducting a thorough search and investigation, to ensure the safety of the infrastructure, students and staff of the schools.

Different schools in the national capital have received bomb threat emails three times in the past seven days. As per Delhi Police, several schools in Delhi have received a bomb threat email today and the list of schools include DPS RK Puram.

It was Delhi Public School RK Puram that had received a bomb threat email last week also. An investigation is underway and nothing has been found as of now; the school is empty as it is a Saturday.

‘Our Bomb Vests Are Blessed… They Shall Not Fail They’re Goal'

The mail sent to the Delhi schools by the email address childrenofallah@outlook.com, reads, ‘Allah sees your efforts to resist his punishment but they are futile. For no mortal being can escape the judgement of Allah. The Prophet Mohammed declares all who go against Allah enemies to the world. We see your attempt to stop us, it will not work. The Prophet Mohammed has allowed the children to burn in the sacred flame of Allah. On Saturday where students may not be there in your buildings, is when the buildings will be brought down. Our bomb vests are blessed by the Prophet Mohammed, they shall not fail they're goal. Our children are brave servants of Allah, they shall complete their task."

16 Delhi Schools Received Bomb Threat via Email on Dec 13

A bomb threat was received by at least 16 private schools in New Delhi on December 13, namely, Bhatnagar Public School Paschim Vihar, Cambridge School Shri Niwas Puri, DPS East Of Kailash, Venkatesh Public School Rohini, DPS Vasant Kunj, British School, Modern School, DPS RK Puram, NDPS School, SDP School Defence Colony, Salwan Public School, Richmond Global School, DAV School Daryaganj, Mount Carmel School, Don Bosco School, STS School. According to Delhi Police, fire officials and police personnel had reached the spot but nothing suspicious was found.

The email sent to the schools warning them of bomb threat read, "This email is to inform you that there are many explosives in your school premises and I am sure that you all do not check your students bag frequently when they enter the school premises. A secret dark web group is involved in this activity and many red rooms also. The bombs are powerful enough to destroy the buildings and harm people. And, from today till the 14th December, means tomorrow, in both of the days, there is an expected parent-teacher meeting to be happened And, through our dark sources, it is also confirmed that one of the schools involved in all the emails is currently conducting marching for their sports day, in which students gather in a collective field, making a huge crowd, which is a clear advantage, while the building will be left alone with only a few staffs and no one to look around.

13th December 2024 and 14th December 2024, these both days can be the day your school will face a bomb blast. On the 14th of December, there is a scheduled parent-teacher meeting and some of the schools mentioned here and indeed it is a good chance and an over advantage for the bombs to detonate on the 13th and the 14th. Meanwhile, it is confidential that the bombs will be blasted on the 13th December or the 14th December. But it is sure that the bombs are planted right now. But it is super confidential that it will blast on 13th December or 14th December. We're pretty sure that you don't check your students' back while they enter your school premises to start their school day, and you all schools have a similar start to end school timings.

Reply back to this email for our demands, otherwise the bombs will be detonated."

40 Schools in Delhi Got Bomb Threat on Dec 9