Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 09:25 IST, December 29th 2024

BREAKING: Delhi Shivers At 9 Degrees Celsius Amid Dense Fog

Temperature in Delhi continued to drop on Sunday with the minimum temperature recorded at 9 degrees Celsius.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Temperature in Delhi continued to drop on Sunday with the minimum temperature recorded at 9 degrees Celsius | Image: ANI/ Twitter

Delhi Weather: Temperature in Delhi continued to drop on Sunday with the minimum temperature recorded at 9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was expected to reach 17 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).  

The IMD also predicted very dense fog throughout the day, with relative humidity at 56%. 

Visuals from the city showed thick fog covering several areas, reducing visibility and making it difficult for commuters.  

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 09:33 IST, December 29th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.