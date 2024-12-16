GRAP-3 Restrictions Back In Delhi-NCR As AQI Drops Amid Cold Wave

Delhi Pollution: India’s central air quality panel for Delhi-NCR invoked restrictive measures under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Monday, following a sharp deterioration in air quality due to adverse weather conditions.

At 2 pm, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) had risen to 367, indicating "very poor" air quality. Such conditions are common from November to January, due to factors like low wind speeds and limited air mixing.

“Given the highly unfavorable meteorological conditions, including calm winds and low mixing height, the AQI of Delhi has entered the upper end of the very poor category. Therefore, Stage 3 of the revised GRAP schedule, effective immediately, will be enforced across the entire NCR,” said the panel’s sub-committee.

Key Measures Under Stage 3 Restrictions

The revised measures mandate that schools and colleges in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar switch classes up to Class V to hybrid mode, offering students and parents the option of online education where available.

Additionally, Stage 3 includes a ban on non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles that are BS-IV or older in Delhi. Diesel-powered light commercial vehicles with BS-IV or older standards, registered outside Delhi, will also be prohibited from entering the city. Previously, such restrictions applied only to BS-III vehicles.

Exemptions are provided for persons with disabilities concerning restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

In an effort to reduce congestion, the state governments of Delhi and NCR have also been instructed to stagger working hours for public offices and municipal bodies. The central government may also consider similar measures for its offices in the region.

The GRAP, which is activated during the winter months, categorizes air quality into four stages:

- Stage I (Poor): AQI between 201-300

- Stage II (Very Poor): AQI between 301-400

- Stage III (Severe): AQI between 401-450