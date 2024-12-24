BREAKING: Drug Mafia Sunil Yadav Killed in California Shootout, Gangster Goldy Brar Claims Responsibility

New Delhi: Drug mafia Sunil Yadav alias ‘Goli’, who was once associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was murdered in a California shootout in the Stockton city of California. Gangster Goly Brar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility of the murder.

Durg Mafia Sunil Yadav Murdered in California Shootout

A big name in the case of drugs coming from Pakistan to India, Sunil Yadav ‘Goli’ worked at an international level in Dubai and US, was murdered in a shootout in the US country. Sunil Yadav had fled to US two years ago using a fake passport in the name of ‘Rahul’ from Delhi.