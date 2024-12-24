Search icon
  • BREAKING: Drug Mafia Sunil Yadav Killed in California Shootout, Gangster Goldy Brar Claims Responsibility

Published 09:11 IST, December 24th 2024

BREAKING: Drug Mafia Sunil Yadav Killed in California Shootout, Gangster Goldy Brar Claims Responsibility

Drug mafia Sunil Yadav was killed in a shootout in California; gangster Goldy Brar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Drug Mafia Sunil Yadav Killed | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Drug mafia Sunil Yadav alias ‘Goli’, who was once associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was murdered in a California shootout in the Stockton city of California. Gangster Goly Brar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility of the murder.

Durg Mafia Sunil Yadav Murdered in California Shootout

A big name in the case of drugs coming from Pakistan to India, Sunil Yadav ‘Goli’ worked at an international level in Dubai and US, was murdered in a shootout in the US country. Sunil Yadav had fled to US two years ago using a fake passport in the name of ‘Rahul’ from Delhi.

Recently, a red corner notice for Suni Yadav was issued by the Rajasthan Police and they had also gotten his associate arrested from Dubai through agencies there. A consignee of Sunil Yadav was also caught in India a few years ago with a consignment of about 300 crores.

Updated 09:21 IST, December 24th 2024

